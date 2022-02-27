Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells $5,639,232.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AJG stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $119.75 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

