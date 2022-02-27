Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $1,252,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after acquiring an additional 335,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

