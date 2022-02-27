Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Down 5.3%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.20. 47,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,547,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth approximately $179,793,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Astra Space by 1,411.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,836,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,774 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Astra Space during the 4th quarter valued at $19,047,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,061,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

