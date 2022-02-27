Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. 447,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,330. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 164,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 126,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

