Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,860. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.13 and a 200-day moving average of $368.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

