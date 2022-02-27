Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.33

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.33 and last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 60632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after buying an additional 116,915 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $8,837,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Atmos Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

