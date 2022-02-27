Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) PT Raised to €6.80

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.60 ($7.50) to €6.80 ($7.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIOSF. UBS Group decreased their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

