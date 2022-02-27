Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,647 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

