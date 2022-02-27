Atria Investments LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

