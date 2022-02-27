Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,172,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,155,000 after purchasing an additional 209,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 425.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

