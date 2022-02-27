Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,728,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWV opened at $138.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $156.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.