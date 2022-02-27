Atria Investments LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,228,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $146.65 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.