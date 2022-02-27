Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,120.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

