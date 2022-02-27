Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $260.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.03. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Autodesk by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $294,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $202,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

