Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.46 to $6.83 EPS.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $219.62. 2,885,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $199.63 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.44.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

