Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30 to $1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145 billion to $1.160 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.44.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.62. 2,885,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $199.63 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

