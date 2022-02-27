AutoZone (AZO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $17.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $107 EPS for the current fiscal year and $119 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,864.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,982.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,826.31. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,145.16 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,984,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

