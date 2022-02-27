Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $169.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.50.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock worth $6,558,571. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Avalara by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.82. Avalara has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.