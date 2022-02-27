Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.14 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.720-$2.880 EPS.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 1,097,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other Avaya news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,734. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 246,400 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

