Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading 148.5% Higher

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 148.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.35). 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.04 ($0.54).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)
