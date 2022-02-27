Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVID. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.