Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Avnet has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avnet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Avnet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

