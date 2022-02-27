Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ayro were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYRO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 961,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYRO opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.73. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

