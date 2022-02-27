Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives $102.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.06.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ball by 152.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ball by 48.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Ball by 11.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLL traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.87. 1,587,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

