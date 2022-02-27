Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 228.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 599,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,990 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $30,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bally’s by 1,755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after buying an additional 702,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bally’s by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after buying an additional 549,592 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

