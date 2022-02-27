Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,917 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Armstrong World Industries worth $26,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 534.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of AWI opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.