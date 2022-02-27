Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 101,568 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,568 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $27,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

BKI opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.