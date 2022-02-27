Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 416,990 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 228.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,990 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $30,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bally’s by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bally’s by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 134,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $5,936,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

NYSE BALY opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.