Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,984 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

