Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $23.24 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 205.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395,459 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 654,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

