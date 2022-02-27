Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2,708.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 328,682 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its position in Haemonetics by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Haemonetics by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

