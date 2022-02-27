Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 291,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Shares of BG opened at $105.19 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

