Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNDSF. UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.70.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

