Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 191,600 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $376,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

