Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 895,728 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $307,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

