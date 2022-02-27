Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,726,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $338,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $32,413,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 71.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AMETEK by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,809,000 after buying an additional 206,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $129.87 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

