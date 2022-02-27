Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,776,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 272,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $349,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

