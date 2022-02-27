Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 87,162 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $321,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $230.89 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.82 and its 200 day moving average is $287.65.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.