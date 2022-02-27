Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,385 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,641,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $296,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 96.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB opened at $180.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

