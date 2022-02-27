Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 46,302 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $279,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 167.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,565,000 after buying an additional 623,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $115.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.40, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

