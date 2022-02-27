BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will post sales of $236.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.45 million. BankUnited reported sales of $226.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $974.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940.38 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.64 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 567,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,333. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

