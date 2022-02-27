Barclays Boosts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $22.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of BCRX opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. RP Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,904,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

