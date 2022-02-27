Barclays Cuts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $23.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 805,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

