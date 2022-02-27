Barclays Increases Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Price Target to €20.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.