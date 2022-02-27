Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.49) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

BARC stock opened at GBX 188.90 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

