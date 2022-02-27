Barclays Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target to $15.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE HEP opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 504,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 202,936 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

