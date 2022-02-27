Barclays Lowers PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $39.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.44.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTCT opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.