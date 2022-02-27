Barclays Lowers SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €8.40

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from €8.75 ($9.94) to €8.40 ($9.55) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SES from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

