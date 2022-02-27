Barclays Trims ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Target Price to €300.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.50.

Get ASM International alerts:

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $310.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.47. ASM International has a twelve month low of $240.60 and a twelve month high of $497.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.24.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 27.73%. Analysts expect that ASM International will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.