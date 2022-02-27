Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.46.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of C$51.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.